Left Menu

"We assure all support to victim": Kerala Women Commission takes cognizance of Eldhose Kunnappilly sexual abuse case

Kerala Women's Commission has taken notice of threatening the victim in an alleged sexual abuse case against Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 05:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 05:58 IST
"We assure all support to victim": Kerala Women Commission takes cognizance of Eldhose Kunnappilly sexual abuse case
Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi on Wednesday said that the commission has taken cognizance of the case where the victim of an alleged sexual abuse case was threatened by Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly. "It has come into notice that the victim in Eldos Kunnappalli MLA sexual abuse case has been threatened continuously," P. Satheedevi said.

She further said that the commission has taken this to the notice of the Police already. "We assure all support to the victim," she added.

A woman had recently filed rape and attempt to murder case against the Perumbavoor MLA.The court granted anticipatory bail to Eldhose Kunnappilly on Friday. Further, he appeared before the investigation team for interrogation on Saturday. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has suspended rape accused Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly from KPCC and DCC membership for six months.

"The KPCC leadership has assessed the explanation given by the MLA was not satisfactory. Considering the concessions given by the court in its verdict allowing anticipatory bail and the need to perform his duties as a legislative member in his constituency, KPCC has suspended him from KPCC's and DCC's day-to-day affairs for a period of six months. Party will observe him in this period and further action will be decided accordingly," the suspension order cited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022