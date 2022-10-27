Left Menu

Three Swedish nationals detained in Assam for violating Foreigners' Act

All three detained persons from Sweden will be sent to Guwahati on Thursday and subsequently deported to Sweden.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 09:18 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons from Sweden were detained for violating some sections of the Foreigners Act by attending a religious programme in the Dibrugarh district of Assam on Wednesday, police said. The Dibrugarh district police have initiated a suo moto case against the trio for attending the prayer and peace meeting in an area under Namrup police station in the Dibrugarh district with a tourist visa.

"They came to Assam by using a tourist Visa, but they had attended a religious (prayer and peace) programme in an area under Namrup police station in Dibrugarh district," Additional Superintendent of Police (Dibrugarh), Bitul Chetia told ANI. The Dibrugarh ASP further said that the three-day religious programme was started on October 25 and the trio attended the programme with a tourist Visa.

"We have registered a suo moto case and produced them before the court and they were found guilty under the Foreigners Act," Chetia added. The police officer further said that as per the court's direction the accused will have to pay a fine and they will be sent to Guwahati on Thursday and subsequently deported to Sweden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

