Left Menu

Rosneft's Sechin says EU proposals to cap Russian gas prices 'unthinkable'

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 27-10-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 12:46 IST
Rosneft's Sechin says EU proposals to cap Russian gas prices 'unthinkable'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, said on Thursday that proposals by the European Commission to introduce cap prices for Russian gas were "unthinkable".

Speaking at an international forum in Baku, Sechin said that Western sanctions were destroying corporate law while the refusal to buy Russian hydrocarbons is leading to an "acute energy deficit", boosting global inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022