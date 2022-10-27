Left Menu

Punjab: 1 labourer dead, 4 others rescued by BSF as soil collapses

The BSF personnel of the Amritsar sector rescued the labourers trapped under collapsed soil.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 12:51 IST
Visual from the rescue operation in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One labourer died as Border Security Force troops rescued four General Reserve Engineer Force labourers who were trapped under collapsed soil, said officials. The BSF personnel of the Amritsar sector rescued the labourers trapped under collapsed soil.

"One labourer was dead and the remaining four were admitted to Dhawan Nursing Home," said BSF Punjab Frontier officials. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

