Rosneft's Sechin praises Saudi Arabia for 'reasonable' position on oil market
Reuters | Baku | Updated: 27-10-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 12:53 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's position on the global oil market was "reasonable" and based on analysis of oil supply and demand.
The OPEC+ group of global leading oil producers, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed earlier this month to cut its combined output by 2 million barrels per day despite opposition from the United States, which wants lower fuel prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia's
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia, United States clash over reason for OPEC+ oil cut
Saudi Arabia, United States clash over reason for OPEC+ oil cut
Rugby-United States crush Japan 30-17 to keep quarter-finals hopes alive
United States, Japan agree to partner on advanced air mobility
The United States is gearing up for midterm elections. What are they and what’s at stake?