China's foreign trade faces rising risk of slowing external demand in Q4: commerce ministry

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that the risk of slowing external demand is expected to increase in the fourth quarter and its foreign trade development is facing rising uncertainties.

As the global economy and global trade growth loses momentum, the environment of China's foreign trade development is getting more and more complex, commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a news conference.

