Ranchi Police files case after Army Colonel claims to be assaulted at firecracker shop

Ranchi Police have registered a case after an Army Colonel and his son were allegedly beaten with an iron rod at a firecracker shop on Diwali for asking for a GST bill after purchasing crackers. The case was registered at Gonda police station on the complaint lodged by the son of the Army Colonel.

Meanwhile, a cross FIR has also been lodged by one of the employees of the shop alleging that the father-son duo first asked for a discount and then made derogatory remarks before getting into a brawl. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

