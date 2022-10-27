Ranchi Police files case after Army Colonel claims to be assaulted at firecracker shop
An Army Colonel and his son were allegedly beaten with an iron rod at a firecracker shop in Ranchi on Diwali for asking for a GST bill after purchasing crackers.
Ranchi Police have registered a case after an Army Colonel and his son were allegedly beaten with an iron rod at a firecracker shop on Diwali for asking for a GST bill after purchasing crackers. The case was registered at Gonda police station on the complaint lodged by the son of the Army Colonel.
Meanwhile, a cross FIR has also been lodged by one of the employees of the shop alleging that the father-son duo first asked for a discount and then made derogatory remarks before getting into a brawl. The investigation is underway. (ANI)
