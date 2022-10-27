Rosneft's Sechin praises Chinese ruling party's decisions
Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, said on Thursday that decisions taken by the Chinese Communist Party's recent congress will provide a new level of development for the country.
He also praised China's policy on Taiwan, saying its problem was "exaggerated".
Russia has moved to forge closer ties with Asia, especially energy-hungry China, to offset Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.
