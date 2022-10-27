Left Menu

Russia hits power grid in central regions of Ukraine overnight - grid operator

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-10-2022 13:42 IST
  • Ukraine

Russian forces struck the power grid in central regions of Ukraine overnight and further electricity supply restrictions are possible, grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday.

"Equipment at the major network of the Ukrainian energy system in the central regions was damaged," it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has stepped up its strikes on crucial Ukrainian infrastructure including the power grid in recent weeks, leaving millions without electricity or heating for lengthy periods of time as winter approaches.

