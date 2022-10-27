MP: 30 people injured in traditional Hingot war fest

Seven people were wounded and 23 others received minor injuries while celebrating the traditional Hingot war, a kind of fireball, fest in Gautampura village, Depalpur, Indore on Wednesday, an official said. It is a centuries-old tradition, which is celebrated every year on the second day of Diwali, but this year the tradition was followed on the third day of the festival of lights.

It is celebrated in Gautampura village, which is around 60 km from the district headquarters. The tradition could not be performed for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "A police force, fire brigade, and ambulances were deployed by the district administration to organise the fest of Hingot war. CCTV cameras were also installed at the spot. Around thousands of people visit there to see the fest, for which arrangements were made to cover the ground with nets from all sides for the safety of the visitors," said Depalpur SDM Ravi Kumar.

Hingot is a fruit, which is plucked and dried, after which it is stuffed with gunpowder and tied to wood. It is then lit up and thrown at each other as a part of the tradition of the fest. On Wednesday evening, 150 people of two groups- Turra and Kalgi- took part in the fest. They fired Hingot on each other in which seven people sustained injuries leaving 23 people with minor injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)