Left Menu

Russia's Sechin says Taiwan will return to China 'on schedule'

"The position of (China's) leadership is highly respected, which calmly and openly, without false premises, sets out its positions, even on the most difficult issues, such as the problem of Taiwan, which in this regard can be assessed as somewhat exaggerated," Sechin said. Sechin said U.S. attempts to create its own complex microchip industry showed that "Taiwan's return to its native harbour" was "on schedule".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:42 IST
Russia's Sechin says Taiwan will return to China 'on schedule'
Igor Sechin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, oil chief Igor Sechin, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leadership, quipping that Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time.

Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft , also said that Saudi Arabia's position on the global oil market was "reasonable" and based on analysis of oil supply and demand. Russia has moved to forge closer ties with Asia, especially energy-hungry China, to offset Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

Speaking at an international economic forum in Baku, previously held in Italy's Verona, Sechin said that decisions taken by the Chinese Communist Party's recent congress will provide a new level of development for the country. "The position of (China's) leadership is highly respected, which calmly and openly, without false premises, sets out its positions, even on the most difficult issues, such as the problem of Taiwan, which in this regard can be assessed as somewhat exaggerated," Sechin said.

Sechin said U.S. attempts to create its own complex microchip industry showed that "Taiwan's return to its native harbour" was "on schedule". He also said that Rosneft has transferred $700 million in second-half 2021 dividends into special accounts for BP , which, he said, remained Rosneft's "shadow" shareholder despite a decision to leave the company following the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

BP has not immediately replied to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022