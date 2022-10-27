Left Menu

Two dead in brawl over minor issue between two families in UP's Hardoi

One side attacked the family of the other side with sticks and fired fiercely with a "licensed" rifle.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:14 IST
Two dead in brawl over minor issue between two families in UP's Hardoi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died and two others were injured after a brawl over a minor issue of verbal abuse between two families in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, said police. One side attacked the family of the other side with sticks and fired fiercely with a "licensed" rifle.

The two - a father and son - died on the spot in the firing. At the same time, the mother and brother of the deceased youth were also injured and are admitted to hospital.

"A man named Babu Singh was attacked by the family of a man named Guddu Singh in Hardoi where Babu Singh and his son died while two others were injured. They had a brawl on a minor issue of verbal abuse," said Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi. Efforts are underway to nab the accused, the SP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

