TIMELINE-EDF, set for full-state control, warns again of big losses
French nuclear power group EDF is expecting a hit of around 32 billion euro ($32.18 billion) to its full-year core earnings from lower nuclear production, a bigger loss than previously forecast and its sixth profit warning this year. The French government, which already owns 84% of EDF, is in the process of fully re-nationalising the company, the debt-laden operator of Europe's largest fleet of nuclear power plants.
- Country:
- France
French nuclear power group EDF is expecting a hit of around 32 billion euro ($32.18 billion) to its full-year core earnings from lower nuclear production, a bigger loss than previously forecast and its sixth profit warning this year.
The French government, which already owns 84% of EDF, is in the process of fully re-nationalising the company, the debt-laden operator of Europe's largest fleet of nuclear power plants. The company has been hobbled by technical problems, which have cut its nuclear output to a 30-year low this year, and by government rules forcing it to sell discounted power.
Here is a snapshot of its history: * 1946: EDF is created from the nationalisation of dozens of power companies, as part of efforts to rebuild France's badly dented post-war economy. It has a monopoly.
* 1963: France's first nuclear plant is operational. * 1973: France decides to invest massively in the nuclear sector in response to the global oil shock.
* 2005: France raises more than 6 billion euros when it partly privatises EDF at 32 euros per share, making it one of Europe's largest energy companies by market capitalisation. It remains 84% state-owned. * 2007: Shares peak at more than twice their listing price.
* 2020-2021: "Project Hercules" plan for the overhaul of EDF is launched to tackle a series of problems, including rising debt and troubles at ageing reactors, but it gets bogged down in talks with unions and the European Commission. * December 2021: EDF takes four reactors offline due to corrosion concerns. The number of reactors switched off increases over the following months.
* January 2022: Government tells EDF to sell more of its cheap nuclear power to smaller competitors to limit the increase of electricity prices in France. * May 2022: EDF issues profit warning over reactor outages, as 12 of its 56 French reactors were offline and being inspected for stress corrosion.
* July 2022: About half of EDF's French nuclear reactors are now offline. Shares trade around 8-9 euros. The government says it will bring the company back under full state ownership and kicks off search for new CEO. * July 19, 2022: The French government offers to pay 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion), or 12 euros per share, to take full control of the group. The buyout offer is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
* Sept 2022: The group says it is expecting a hit of around 29 billion euros to its full-year core earnings from lower nuclear production, a bigger loss than previously forecast. President Emmanuel Macron proposes Luc Remont, a top executive at Schneider Electric, as the new chairman and CEO of EDF. ($1 = 0.9872 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Ingrid
- European Commission
- Europe
- Schneider Electric
ALSO READ
Maintenance on five French nuclear reactors delayed over strike
French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat - French media
Maintenance on eight French nuclear reactors delayed by strike
French government not ruling out staff requisition at TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery
French refinery strikes situation should improve in coming days-govt