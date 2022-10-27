Shell to avoid UK windfall tax this quarter due to investments, CFO says

Shell does not expect to pay UK windfall taxes in the current quarter as it is investing in new North Sea oil and gas projects such as Jackdaw, triggering a mechanism largely offsetting the tax, its chief financial officer said.

The levy, which was introduced in May, meant Shell paid around $360 million through the third quarter. Sinead Gorman added on Thursday she expected the tax to kick in again early next year.

