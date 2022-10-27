Centre asks Bihar to complete construction of wheat, rice silos in Buxar by Dec

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey has directed Bihar government to complete the construction of wheat and rice silo in Buxar by ťhe end of December.

Pandey, who was on a visit to Bhojpur and Buxar districts of Bihar on Wednesday, reviewed the progress of implementation of lifting and distribution of foodgrains under the National Food Security Act and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), an official statement said.

He also reviewed the preparedness of paddy procurement for the upcoming 2022-23 kharif marketing season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)