Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: holding out in the east

* Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near the two eastern towns of Avdiivka and Bakhmut in the Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, describing the Russian tactics as crazy. * Ukraine has boosted its forces in the northern region near Belarus to counter any possible renewed Russian attack across the border, Ukraine's General Staff said.

* A Russian-backed separatist official in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region said heavy fighting was taking place in the region's Kreminna and Svatove districts. * Ukraine's counter-offensive against Kherson region is proving more difficult than it was in the northeast because of wet weather and the nature of the terrain, Ukraine's defence minister said.

* Russian-installed authorities in Kherson city have been encouraging residents to flee, but Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Zelenskiy, said there was no sign Russian forces themselves were preparing to retreat. DIPLOMACY

* A senior Russian foreign ministry official said that commercial satellites from the United States and its allies could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. * The remains of a U.S. citizen killed in fighting in Ukraine have been released to Ukrainian authorities and will soon be returned to the person's family, a State Department spokesperson said.

* Italy's prime minister said the only way to facilitate peace between Russia and Ukraine was helping Kyiv militarily. * Russian President Vladimir Putin observed exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear forces and told intelligence chiefs of several former Soviet countries that the risk of conflict in the region and the world was high.

* U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said he was "relatively optimistic" that a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be extended beyond mid-November. * Putin is likely to use the possible extension of the grain deal as a way to gain leverage and dominate next month's G20 summit in Indonesia, a European diplomat briefed on grain talks told Reuters.

ECONOMY * U.S. and Western officials are finalising plans to impose a cap on Russian oil prices amid a warning from the World Bank that any plan will need active participation of emerging market economies to be effective.

* The European Union could introduce a gas price cap this winter to limit excessive price spikes, if countries give Brussels a mandate to propose the measure.

