Shell to avoid UK windfall tax this quarter due to investments, CFO says

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)

Shell does not expect to pay UK windfall taxes in the current quarter as it is investing in new North Sea oil and gas projects such as Jackdaw, triggering a mechanism largely offsetting the tax, its chief financial officer said.

The levy, which was introduced in May, meant Shell wrote down around $360 million in the third quarter to reflect future tax payments. Sinead Gorman added on Thursday she expected the tax to kick in again early next year.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

