EU Energy Commissioner discusses gas price cap with Norway
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:22 IST
European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday it had informed Norwegian officials about planned "emergency measures" to address high energy prices, including a price cap on natural gas.
Speaking at a joint conference with Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland, she also said the Commission planned to establish a platform for joint gas purchases that could cover up to 15% of the EU's gas storage capacity.
