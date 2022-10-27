Maha rains: Declare wet drought, give immediate assistance to farmers, says NCP's Sule

Nationalist Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra government declare a 'wet drought' in the state to give relief to farmers facing losses due to heavy rains.

''The excess rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra damaged the crops and turned farms into lakes. It is my request to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare wet drought in the state,'' the Baramati MP tweeted.

Diwali was a ''dark period'' for farmers as produce could not harvested in time and rotted, she further said.

''The state should positively consider making direct financial assistance to farmers along with announcing wet drought," Sule added.

Heavy rains in several parts of western and central Maharashtra last week damaged Kharif crops, which were stored in the open after cutting or were ready for harvesting.

