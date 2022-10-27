Left Menu

Airbus staff in Spain to go on strike from Oct. 31, unions say

The unions said workers' efforts should be recognized, as they said Airbus had delivered record profits, beating those even from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:54 IST
Airbus staff in Spain will go on an indefinite strike from Monday to demand a pay rise, unions said on Thursday.

"The protest will start on Oct. 31 and will end as soon as management is prepared to guarantee that workers do not lose purchasing power," unions CCOO, UGT-FICA and ATP-SAe said in a statement. Airbus employs around 12,300 workers across eight sites in the Spanish regions of Madrid, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia.

Europe's cost-of-living crisis is putting upward pressure on wage inflation as companies across the continent face demands from workers to cushion the impact of soaring prices. The unions said workers' efforts should be recognized, as they said Airbus had delivered record profits, beating those even from before the COVID-19 pandemic. "In the current situation, it cannot be that uncertainties only reflect negatively on workers' salaries," the statement added.

