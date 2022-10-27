Left Menu

Delhi HC stays CIC's order directing IB to provide information related to issuance of LOC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the order passed by the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to provide information related to the issuance of Lookout Circular (LOC) against the respondent. IB has sought the quashing of the order terming it illegal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:15 IST
Delhi HC stays CIC's order directing IB to provide information related to issuance of LOC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the order passed by the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to provide information related to the issuance of Lookout Circular (LOC) against the respondent. IB has sought the quashing of the order terming it illegal. The bench of Justice Yashwant Varma issued notice to Jayesh Vishnu Parab on the petition and directed them to file a reply. The CIC's order has stayed.

The matter now has been listed on February 11, 2023. Why has IB moved? It is in your favour, the court asked.

Advocate Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, standing counsel for IB submitted that the reasoning, I believe is very flawed; it defeats the purpose of LOC. If I give details that LOC is for a,b and c they will leave the country in some other manner. The Court said that a citizen has the right to travel. Why does he not have the right to know that? There has to be some rationale Let's not go down that road.

The IB has challenged an order passed by CIC on August 31, 2021, directing it to provide a revised reply on the application of Parab. The CIC had directed the petitioner to issue a revised reply to the respondent, whether any Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against the applicant, date of issuance of LOC, and date of expiry of the said LOC, in furtherance of the respondent's application dated September 13, 2018.

It is submitted by the IB that the CIC in its order has held that the information sought by the respondent does not fall in the exemption afforded to the petitioner under Section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005. The CIC has passed the said order primarily on the ground that the denial of the information sought by the respondent would lead to a violation of his fundamental right to life and liberty and thereby will not be covered by the protection granted under Section 24(1) of the Act, the plea stated.

IB also submitted that the said order is ex-facie illegal and non-est in law. The CIC has passed the same in blatant disregard of the exemption and protection afforded to the petitioner by Section 24 of the Act. The learned CIC has erred in law by holding that Section 24 would not be applicable in the instant case as the denial of the information sought by Parab, the petition stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022