Left Menu

Delhi-bound Akasa Air's flight lands safely after bird hit

According to the DGCA, the incident was reported when Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP -1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi experienced a bird strike during climb out passing 1900ft.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:15 IST
Delhi-bound Akasa Air's flight lands safely after bird hit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Boeing aircraft of Akasa Air landed safely after suffering a bird hit on its way to Delhi airport on Thursday morning, said airport officials. The aircraft landed safely and it has been grounded till inspection by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the DGCA, the incident was reported when Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP -1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi experienced a bird strike during climb out passing 1900ft. "Akasa Air flight QP 1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi on October 27 suffered a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were deboarded. As a result, the aircraft has been positioned for a detailed inspection. The subsequent flight has been impacted and our customer service team is assisting passengers and arrangements are being made to accommodate their journeys," read an official statement by Akasa Air.

"The Aircraft has been declared Aircraft On Ground (AOG) at Delhi," said a senior DGCA official. The aircraft suffered damage on the nose cone during climbing when a bird hit the aircraft. All passengers are safe, he added.

The DGCA is looking into the incident. On October 15, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight returned to Mumbai airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022