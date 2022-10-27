Left Menu

SP leader Azam Khan sentenced for 3 years imprisionment in 2019 hate speech case

The Rampur court today convicted the Samajwadi Party's senior leader.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:16 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and two other accused were sentenced to three years in prison along with a fine of Rs 2,000 in a hate speech case filed against him over his hate speech against state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. (ANI)

