NIA registers FIR in Coimbatore car blast case

The NIA registered the case after the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking the anti-terror agency to start probing into the case.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:17 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to probe October 23 Coimbatore LPG cylinder explosion that occurred in a car. The NIA registered the case after the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking the anti-terror agency to start probe into the case.

"We have re-registered an FIR after taking over the investigation in the Coimbatore blast case from state police," a top NIA official told ANI. The MHA order comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended for NIA probe in the case. Stalin, in a recommendation letter, to the MHA had requested on Wednesday to transfer the investigation of the case related to the car cylinder explosion in the Ukkadam area in Coimbatore to the NIA, and directed police to ensure security in Coimbatore.

Stalin's recommendation followed a detailed review meeting held on Wednesday at the Head Office under the leadership of the Chief Minister regarding the ongoing investigation of the case. Tamil Nadu Police so far has arrested six people in connection with the case, and have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Those arrested are learnt to be associates of Jameesha Mubin, who was charred to death in suspicious circumstances after an LPG cylinder inside a Maruti 800 he was driving exploded near a temple around 4 am. As per police Mubin, 25, who was an engineering graduate, has been previously questioned by the NIA in 2019 for alleged terror links. His name is mentioned as the primary accused in the case.

Five people arrested on Monday night were Mohammad Thalka, 25, Mohammad Asarudheen, 25, Muhammad Riyaz, 27, Feroz Ismail, 27, and Mohammad Navaz Ismail, 27. However, the sixth person, identified as Afsar Khan, a relative of the deceased, was arrested earlier on Thursday. Khan is the cousin of the deceased. He was picked two days before by the special investigation team. On Wednesday noon, Police officials also conducted searches on Khan's residence and took his laptop. Since the explosion occurred in Ukkadam, a communally sensitive area, the state's top police officers, including Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu and Additional DGP (law and order) Thamarai Kannan, rushed to the spot.

The DGP on Sunday said the police found materials used to make explosives in Mubin's house in Ukkadam. They seized 75 kgs of potassium nitrate, charcoal, aluminium powder and sulphur which can be used to make explosives. (ANI)

