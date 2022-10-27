BRIEF-Saudi's Ma'aden receives accreditation to export blue ammonia - report
* SAUDI ARABIA'S MA'ADEN CEO TELLS AL ARABIYA: WE HAVE RECEIVED ACCREDITATION TO EXPORT BLUE AMMONIA
* SAUDI ARABIA'S MA'ADEN CEO TELLS AL ARABIYA: ACCREDITATION WILL ALLOW THE COMPANY TO EXPORT 14% OF THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR BLUE AMMONIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
