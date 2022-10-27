Left Menu

Canadian delegation assessing crisis in Haiti, gov't says

Canadian government officials are in Haiti to assess the Caribbean nation's humanitarian and security crisis, Ottawa said on Thursday amid ongoing international discussions over sending a multinational task force to quell gang violence.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:30 IST
Canadian delegation assessing crisis in Haiti, gov't says
Canadian government officials are in Haiti to assess the Caribbean nation's humanitarian and security crisis, Ottawa said on Thursday amid ongoing international discussions over sending a multinational task force to quell gang violence. The Canadian delegation is in Haiti "to consult with stakeholders on options to support Haitian people in resolving the humanitarian and security crises and how Canada can contribute to the international response," the Canadian government said in a statement.

"Canada and the international community are concerned about the violence in Haiti, in particular against women and girls," Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said. "Canada will not remain idle while gangs and those who support them terrorize Haiti's citizens and we will continue to support law-abiding Haitians to put an end to the crisis in their country," she added.

The announcement comes one day after the top Canadian and U.S. generals held a call to discuss the security situation after Haitian officials earlier this month urged the two nations to take the lead in forming a so-called strike force to target gangs. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Ottawa on Thursday to meet with Joly and other top Canadian officials on a range of issues. The United States has said it is confident of securing a United Nations Security Council resolution and finding nations to lead a task force in early November to address the island's crisis.

The UN Security Council last week approved sanctions on anyone who threatens Haiti's peace or stability, citing one of the country's most powerful gangsters as its first target. Haiti, the most impoverished country in the Americas, is struggling with an escalating humanitarian disaster following last year's presidential assassination and deadly earthquake that unleashed chaos.

Gangs are blocking access to a key fuel terminal to protest a government decision to cut fuel subsidies, drying up gasoline and diesel supplies. Haitians also face a shortage of drinking water amid a deadly outbreak of cholera and a lack of food.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

