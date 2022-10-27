Left Menu

Potato and tomato output projected to be down by 4-5 pc in 2021-22: Govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:54 IST
Potato and tomato output projected to be down by 4-5 pc in 2021-22: Govt data
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Potato and tomato production is estimated to have declined by 4-5 per cent during the crop year that ended July 2022, while onion output remained higher than the previous year, according to the agriculture ministry data.

Releasing the third advance estimate of production of horticultural crops, the ministry said potato production is pegged to be lower by five per cent at 53.39 million tonnes in 2021-22, as against 56.17 million tonnes in the previous year.

Similarly, production of tomato is estimated to have declined by four per cent to 20.33 million tonnes as against 21.18 million tonnes in the comparable period.

However, production of onion is pegged higher at 31.27 million tonnes during the 2021-22 crop year as against 26.64 million tonnes in the previous year.

The production of overall vegetables is projected to be higher at 204.84 million tonnes as against 200.45 million tonnes in the said period.

Production of fruits is also estimated to be higher at 107.24 million tonnes during 2021-22 crop year as against 102.48 million tonnes in the previous year.

The total horticultural crops production is projected to increase by 2.31 per cent at 342.33 million tonnes in 2021-22 as against 334.60 million tonnes in the previous year, the data showed.

The government releases production estimates at different stages of plant growth and harvesting. Total four estimates are released before the final one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022