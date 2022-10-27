BJP MP CM Ramesh likely to be appointed as Rajya Sabha Housing Committee Chairman

By Payal Mehta Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP CM Ramesh is likely to be appointed as the Chairman of the Housing Committee of the Rajya Sabha, top sources confirmed to ANI.

The official announcement is awaited for the replacement of Om Mathur as the chairperson of the Housing Committee of the Rajya Sabha. A member of parliament from the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, CM Ramesh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 2014.

Earlier, Ramesh was a key lieutenant of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Ramesh won his second Rajya Sabha term in 2018 while still with TDP. In June 2019, Ramesh and three other TDP MPs joined BJP namely Y S Chowdary, G Mohan Rao and T G Venkatesh. Ramesh met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. They merged the TDP with BJP as four out of six sitting MPs joined the saffron party which was a strength of 2/3rd of its total strength.

Ramesh is presently a member of the Public accounts committee and also the standing committee for transport. He is also seen as a key floor manager for the saffron party and has been instrumental in getting support during the passage of crucial bills like the Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)