Left Menu

Coast Guard seizes 410 kg sea cucumber

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:11 IST
Coast Guard seizes 410 kg sea cucumber
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday seized 410 kg of sea cucumber worth Rs 1.64 crore at Mandapam in Tamil Nadu.

Sea cucumbers are prohibited species under Wildlife Protection Act.

''Based on an intelligence input of possible smuggling of the sea cucumbers through the sea shores, ICGS Mandapam activated its team to apprehend the smugglers. However, on sighting the ICG personnel, they abandoned the consignment and escaped,'' a Coast Guard release here said.

The seized sea cucumbers in 32 gunny bags were handed over to the Forest department.

While the seizure was mentioned as 140 kg initially, Coast Guard later clarified that the quantity was 410 kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022