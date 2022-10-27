Coast Guard seizes 410 kg sea cucumber

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday seized 410 kg of sea cucumber worth Rs 1.64 crore at Mandapam in Tamil Nadu.

Sea cucumbers are prohibited species under Wildlife Protection Act.

''Based on an intelligence input of possible smuggling of the sea cucumbers through the sea shores, ICGS Mandapam activated its team to apprehend the smugglers. However, on sighting the ICG personnel, they abandoned the consignment and escaped,'' a Coast Guard release here said.

The seized sea cucumbers in 32 gunny bags were handed over to the Forest department.

While the seizure was mentioned as 140 kg initially, Coast Guard later clarified that the quantity was 410 kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)