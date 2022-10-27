Left Menu

EU Energy Commissioner discusses gas price cap with Norway

Updated: 27-10-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:15 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday she had informed Norwegian officials about planned "emergency measures" to address high energy prices, including a price cap on natural gas.

Speaking at a joint conference with Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland, she also said the Commission planned to establish a platform for joint gas purchases that could cover up to 15% of the EU's gas storage capacity.

