EU Energy Commissioner discusses gas price cap with Norway

European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday she had informed Norwegian officials about planned "emergency measures" to address high energy prices, including a price cap on natural gas.

Speaking at a joint conference with Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland, she also said the Commission planned to establish a platform for joint gas purchases that could cover up to 15% of the EU's gas storage capacity.

