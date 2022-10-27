Germany revises up tax estimates but sees no room for extra spending
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's finance ministry expects 126.4 billion euros ($126.41 billion) in higher tax revenues for the German state as a whole in the 2022-2026 period compared with May forecasts, it said in updated projections published on Thursday.
Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a statement that despite the upwardly revised forecasts "it is also clear: there is no scope for additional expenditure."
"The current estimate results are characterised by a high degree of uncertainty," he added. "The risks for economic development are great, especially with regard to possible bottlenecks in energy supply in the coming months." ($1 = 0.9999 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Christian Lindner
- Germany
- German