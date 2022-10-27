Germany revises up tax estimates but sees no room for extra spending

Germany's finance ministry expects 126.4 billion euros ($126.41 billion) in higher tax revenues for the German state as a whole in the 2022-2026 period compared with May forecasts, it said in updated projections published on Thursday.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a statement that despite the upwardly revised forecasts "it is also clear: there is no scope for additional expenditure."

"The current estimate results are characterised by a high degree of uncertainty," he added. "The risks for economic development are great, especially with regard to possible bottlenecks in energy supply in the coming months." ($1 = 0.9999 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

