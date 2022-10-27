Left Menu

Nord Stream operator says Denmark has not yet allowed it to inspect pipeline damage

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:43 IST
Nord Stream AG, the operator of the leaking Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, has not yet received permission from Denmark to survey damage to the pipeline in Denmark's exclusive economic zone.

"As part of the survey of the gas pipeline section in the Danish exclusive economic zone, Nord Stream AG still awaits the decision of the authorities on granting necessary permits for the damage assessment," it said.

Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that four Nord Stream leaks were caused by explosions last month but have not said who might be responsible.

