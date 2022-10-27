Left Menu

IHCL installs over 224 EV charging stations at its 92 properties

Updated: 27-10-2022 19:07 IST
IHCL installs over 224 EV charging stations at its 92 properties
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday said that in collaboration with Tata Power, it has installed 224 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at 92 of its properties across the country.

These EV charging points are present across various Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger and ama Stays & Trails properties, IHCL said in a statement.

''The installation of the EV charging points is in line with our focus on Environmental Stewardship, which is one of the key pillars of Paathya. Today, we are seeing a major paradigm shift across the globe as an increasing number of people are gravitating towards alternative or less energy-intensive options of transport.

''We will continue our endeavour to embrace green sources of energy while making sustainability measures easily accessible for our customers,'' IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resource - Gaurav Pokhariyal said.

With a long-term vision of driving responsible tourism, IHCL has announced its sustainability commitments for the year 2030 under Paathya.

