MP: Irregularities found in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Satna; FIR registered

An FIR has been registered against three persons after irregularities were found in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Rahikwara Panchayat of Nagod block of Satna district, an official said on Thursday. A case has been registered against the Employment Assistant, the then Sarpanch and the then Block Panchayat Coordinator at Naagud police station under sections 409,420, 34 of IPC. District Panchayat CEO Dr Parikshit Rao said that a complaint of financial irregularities was reported in PMAY in Rahikwara gram panchayat. Following this, an investigation was conducted by the district-level officer. Prima facie, it was found that the house of around eight to 10 beneficiaries was not present on the spot. On the basis of this the FIR was lodged against the employment assistant Brijkisor Kushwaha, the then sarpanch Balbendra Singh and the then panchayat block coordinator Rajeshwar Khajoor. Further action would be taken against them soon.

He also said that a 10-member team was formed to further investigate the remaining beneficiaries in the coming two days and then action would be taken accordingly. On the other hand, Additional Superintendent of Police S K Jain said that on the basis of the CEO's report, a case was registered against the people concerned at the Nagod police station and the police were conducting a detailed investigation on it. (ANI)

