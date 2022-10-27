Left Menu

MP: Irregularities found in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Satna; FIR registered

A case has been registered against the Employment Assistant, the then Sarpanch and the then Block Panchayat Coordinator at Naagud police station under sections 409,420, 34 of IPC. District Panchayat CEO Dr Parikshit Rao said that a complaint of financial irregularities was reported in PMAY in Rahikwara gram panchayat.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:03 IST
MP: Irregularities found in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Satna; FIR registered
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) S K Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against three persons after irregularities were found in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Rahikwara Panchayat of Nagod block of Satna district, an official said on Thursday. A case has been registered against the Employment Assistant, the then Sarpanch and the then Block Panchayat Coordinator at Naagud police station under sections 409,420, 34 of IPC. District Panchayat CEO Dr Parikshit Rao said that a complaint of financial irregularities was reported in PMAY in Rahikwara gram panchayat. Following this, an investigation was conducted by the district-level officer. Prima facie, it was found that the house of around eight to 10 beneficiaries was not present on the spot. On the basis of this the FIR was lodged against the employment assistant Brijkisor Kushwaha, the then sarpanch Balbendra Singh and the then panchayat block coordinator Rajeshwar Khajoor. Further action would be taken against them soon.

He also said that a 10-member team was formed to further investigate the remaining beneficiaries in the coming two days and then action would be taken accordingly. On the other hand, Additional Superintendent of Police S K Jain said that on the basis of the CEO's report, a case was registered against the people concerned at the Nagod police station and the police were conducting a detailed investigation on it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022