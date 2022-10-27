Putin: Russia has never talked about using nuclear weapons

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had never talked about using nuclear weapons and asserted that Kyiv has the technology to create and potentially detonate a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine. Putin said the West, including Britain's Liz Truss, had engaged in "nuclear blackmail" against Russia and rejected claims that Russian forces were attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - located in territory controlled by Russia in southern Ukraine.

