As price falls, Kerala rubber farmers urge central, state govts to intervene

"The days when rubber farmers prospered and led a better life are long gone in the state. The continuously falling price of rubber sheets and latex has brought the farmers to the street," Senior Kerala Congress leader and former MLA Joseph M Puthuserry told the ANI.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:32 IST
Visual from the protest organized by the NCRPS (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A protest organised by the National Consortium for Rubber Production Societies (NCRPS) in the state has taken place here at the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. "The days when rubber farmers prospered and led a better life are long gone in the state. The continuously falling price of rubber sheets and latex has brought the farmers to the street," Senior Kerala Congress leader and former MLA Joseph M Puthuserry told the ANI.

"Since 2013, the UDF government have aided the farmers with an immune package which was continued by the second Pinarayi government, but now for months it has been not allocated, now it's time to raise it from Rs 170 to 250. But now from this 170 Rupees immune package, nine rupees has been deducted on processing charge, which is clearly looting the farmers" he added. He further added that both the Central and State should consider this matter. Kerala produces the largest amount of rubber in the country and still, we get the lowest subsidies.

Puthuserry further mentioned that " Kerala Plantation corporation which produces rubber latex now needs to Start producing sheets as most of the farmers in the state produce latex. The Plantation corporation is capable and equipped with all amenities. " Meanwhile MLA and Kerala Chief whip N. Jayaraj said that " the policies by Central government are destroying the small holders."

"Large-scale industry has been benefitting from their policies. So, we urge the centre to increase the duty on importing Rubber. What's the need for importing synthetic rubber when we are producing enough of it here," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

