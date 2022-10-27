Railway Ministry to launch month-long safety drive
During the drive, it will be ensured that extant procedures are being conformed and monitoring of Human Factors shall be done.
Keeping safety on priority, Ministry of Railways has directed Zonal Railways to launch a month long safety drive w.e.f. 28.10.2022 to remove any gaps in the maintenance of fixed assets, locomotives and rolling stock and strengthen safety on Indian Railways. During the drive, it will be ensured that extant procedures are being conformed and monitoring of Human Factors shall be done.
Railway Board has directed all Zonal Railways to ensure that officers in Headquarters and Divisions carry out a thorough inspection and ensure the correction of deficiencies found during inspections within the drive. Atleast one Headquarter officer must be on inspection on each day during the drive in each Division. Also, each major section of each division must be under Night Foot Plate Inspection by an Officer. All sections of Divisions are to be inspected by DRMs/ADRMs. The general health of fixed assets is to be examined. Directives for this mega Safety Drive from Railway Board include regular patrolling of all tracks. The same should be monitored on a daily basis, with surprise checks at stations to ensure proper operational practices are being followed; no safety system is being bypassed. Also, Gate, Station and other operating staff shall be encouraged to be vigilant. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
