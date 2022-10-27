PM Modi to visit K'taka in November, to flag off first Vande Bharat Express for South India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Karnataka on November 11 and flag off the first Vande Bharat Express train in South India, along with the launch of several other projects. The prime Minister will inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore to handle an additional 2.5 crore travelling public, according to an official statement.

"A garden that has been created, will have the saplings of the days of Ramayana and Mahabharath; reuse of water and low consumption of power. The 108-foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be unveiled by the PM followed by a public meeting," the statement said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference on Thursday regarding the arrangements for various programs to be held in Bengaluru on November 11.

"He collected every detail of the function and directed the authorities concerned that the functions must not cause hardship for the citizens," the statement said. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (IT/BT) Dr E.V.Ramanareddy, ACS (Infrastructure Development Department ) Gaurav Gupta, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy and officials from Civil Aviation Ministry, Railway Board and KIAL. (ANI)

