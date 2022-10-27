Massive fire breaks out in liquor unit in Chandigarh

A massive fire broke out at a liquor unit in the industrial area here on Thursday, officials said.

However, there was no casualty, they said.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire and some had to be called from Mohali, the officials said.

The third floor of a building, where the unit was operating, was engulfed in flames, a fire department official said.

The area has been cordoned off by the police, the officials said.

They said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

