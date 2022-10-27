Left Menu

Karnataka: Gopuja or Cow worshipping performed in all veterinary institutions

In a bid to spread worshipping of cows, people in Karnataka Thursday performed 'Gopuja'- Cow Puja- in all the veterinary institutions of the state on the Balipadyami day of Diwali Chavan.

For the first time, people in Karnataka on Thursday performed 'Gopuja'- Cow Puja- in all the veterinary institutions across the state on the Balipadyami day post-Diwali. 'Gopuja' was performed in all the veterinary institutions of the animal husbandry department, the department's fields, government and private goshalas, milk producers' associations and Mujarai temples on the occasion of Balipadyami day.

Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan congratulated all the veterinary institutes of the animal husbandry department, cattle fields, and private and government Goshalas of the state for the success of the Gopuja program. "The culture of worshipping the cow as a mother and god, which was a part of the daily activities of the Indian civil heritage, is being continued even today of the Balipadyami," Minister Prabhu B Chauhan said.

On behalf of the Karnataka Milk Mahamandal, more than 14000 milk producers, and cooperative societies of the state participated in Gopuja and created awareness among the public about Gopuja and cow conservation. "Our heritage is the glory of being the mother who gave birth to Kamadhenu, our government is always ready to protect cows by bathing the cows, decorating them with turmeric, saffron, and flowers, and worshipping them," Prabhu B Chauhan said.

Gopuja is an integral part of religious and cultural heritage and the Minister appreciated that it is a matter of pride that our government ministers, officials, people's representatives and the public participated in the conservation of cows, which are the most valuable wealth of this land. Notably, in all the Mujarai temples of the state, Godhuli Lagna Gopuja is performed on Balipadyami from morning to evening in veterinary institutions and milk producers' cooperative societies.

"The departmental officers participated in the Gopuja and performed pooja in full swing," Minister Prabhu Chauhan said. (ANI)

