Putin says Western claims Russia behind Nord Stream explosions are 'crazy'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western claims that Russia was behind explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines "crazy" in a speech on Thursday.

Danish police have said powerful explosions caused ruptures to the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 undersea pipelines, potentially putting them permanently out of use. Putin previously said the West blew up the pipelines, while European leaders have accused Russia of sabotage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)