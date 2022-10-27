Putin says Western claims Russia behind Nord Stream explosions are 'crazy'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:15 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western claims that Russia was behind explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines "crazy" in a speech on Thursday.
Danish police have said powerful explosions caused ruptures to the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 undersea pipelines, potentially putting them permanently out of use. Putin previously said the West blew up the pipelines, while European leaders have accused Russia of sabotage.
