Kejriwal plays emotional card wherever he has to contest elections, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal really plays an emotional card wherever he has to contest elections. He is trying to collect votes from it, there is nothing other than this. CM Baghel made this statement on Thursday while reacting to Kejriwal's remark to put images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

Notably, Kejriwal had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes in India to 'improve the economic situation of the country'. CM Baghel further said, "The Government of India decides whose images will be on the notes and on different coins but now for the sake of votes. Yesterday, I was watching the news. The great personalities whose pictures were put up and under whom they were talking to the press, on one side there was Ambedkar, on other side there was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Would Kejriwal be able to say this by being in front of them if both of them were alive? Is this what he means by their thoughts? Was this the ideology of those great men what he is talking about?"

"Earlier it was said that the Yamuna will be cleaned, told all the journalists that it will become worth taking a dip, what happens? They do not do what they say. First he removed the picture of Gandhiji from his office and now started spinning the wheel in Sabarmati. Now holding the feet of Lakshmi ji and Ganesh ji, he wants to cross the Vaitarni (a river described in the Puranas). Like the colour of the Rs 2,000 note has changed, the colour of the 500 note has changed, we are all using the note having colour of churan, so as the Government of India decides, the time that RBI decides remains," Baghel added. (ANI)

