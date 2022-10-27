French unions unanimously sign wage agreement with EDF, company says

France's EDF has formally signed a wage agreement for its workers in the country with all unions present at the company, it said on Thursday.

"A wage agreement was signed unanimously", a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The wage deal, which was reached earlier this month, ended strike action at some French nuclear plants which reduced power output and delayed maintenance work.

