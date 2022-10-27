Putin says Saudi Arabia's crown prince deserves respect
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman deserved respect and that Russia was set on boosting relations with Saudi Arabia.
The United States' has criticised Prince Mohammed and the OPEC+ oil alliance for agreeing to cut oil production, a move seen as a boost to Russia's attempts to protect its economy in the face of Western sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crown Group Defence highlights the importance of home-grown MRO Capabilities for the Indian Defence Sector
Services retain Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy; Sajan Prakash, Hashika Ramachandra crowned Best Athletes
Dutch crown princess Amalia under heightened security
Dutch crown princess Amalia is receiving heightened security - ANP
Dutch crown princess Amalia under heightened security - ANP