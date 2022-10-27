Putin says Saudi Arabia's crown prince deserves respect

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman deserved respect and that Russia was set on boosting relations with Saudi Arabia.

The United States' has criticised Prince Mohammed and the OPEC+ oil alliance for agreeing to cut oil production, a move seen as a boost to Russia's attempts to protect its economy in the face of Western sanctions.

