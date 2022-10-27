Putin says Russia ready to strike new energy partnerships with Asia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia will let its partners in Asia help develop the country's vast energy resources as Moscow turns its economy towards the east. Many Western investors have walked away from their Russian investments after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and the imposition of sweeping Western sanctions.
