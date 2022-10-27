Left Menu

India, US to hold wargames near China border from November 15 in Uttarakhand's Auli

The exercise, which was planned many months in advance, was earlier planned to be held in October but would now be held next month, Army officials said.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India and the US will hold their regular Yudhabhyas series of wargames in the Auli area in Uttarakhand along the China border from November 15. The exercise, which was planned many months in advance, was earlier planned to be held in October but would now be held next month, Army officials said.

The war games would see the two armies practice counter-terrorist operations along with many drills during the exercise, they said. The exercise would be held from November 15 to December 2 in the mountainous terrain in the area which has seen the additional deployment of assets and troops in the last two years, they said.

The Americans are in a tense relationship with the Chinese due to the Taiwan issue while the Indian military has been in a standoff with them since May 2020 timeframe. This would be the 18th of the Yudhabhyas wargames between India and the US to help enhance interoperability between the two sides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

