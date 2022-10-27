Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail building

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Headquarters at Nandanam, Chennai. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri also attended the event. As per reports, the 12-floor high-rise spread over 8.96 acres on Anna Salai, was constructed at a cost of Rs 320 crores, an official release said.

"An operation control centre has been established in the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) head office building to monitor the Phases I and II operations," the official release added. "This will function as a backup during the crisis and in case of technical issues in the existing Operation Control Room functioning in Koyambedu," an official release said.

The event was attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, the Legislative Assembly, representatives of local bodies and other dignitaries. (ANI)

