Chhattisgarh: 3-day International Tribal Dance Festival to be organised in Raipur from November 1

A three-day International Tribal Dance Festival will be organised in the state capital Raipur from November 1 on the occasion of Chhattisgarh foundation day. The teams from the tribal communities of all the states and union territories of India along with those of nine countries will participate in the event. About 1500 tribal artists will perform on the occasion, out of which 1400 artists will be from various states and union territories of India and the remaining 100 will be from other countries.

It is the third Tribal Dance Festival being organised in the state. In the previous year, 12 countries had shown interest in the event, out of which seven had participated. This year, 26 countries have shown interest out of which nine countries are going to participate. The tribal artists hailing from Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand, and Egypt will perform at the festival. The fest will have competitions in two categories and prizes worth Rs 20 lakh will be distributed to the winners. Cash prizes of worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh will be awarded to the first, second and third positions respectively. The dance festival will start in the morning on November 1 while in the evening, state ornamentation will be given on the occasion of State Foundation Day.

The Tribal Dance Festival will conclude on November 3. This festival will enable cultural and artistic sharing between tribal artists hailing from different countries and civilizations at the national / international levels. Moreover, these communities will also become aware of each other's unique lifestyles, cultures, and food habits. Seminars will also be held on the occasion where discussions about tribal development will be encouraged. Eminent experts will participate in the same. Notably, about 44% of land cover in Chhattisgarh is dominated by forests. 42 types of tribes reside in the state. All these tribes have their own festivals, cultures, and artistic traditions. Chhattisgarh's beautiful tradition and culture are an amalgamation of all these diversities. The tribal population in Chhattisgarh accounts for 31% of its total population. (ANI)

