ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:52 IST
"This is the golden period of Haryana..." says Home Minister Anil Vij
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Thursday said that the state government believes in progress and this is Haryana's golden period. Minister Vij was speaking at the inauguration of the newly Haryana Police Housing Complex in the Bhondsi district.

Minister Vij was interacting with the media persons during the inauguration of the newly Haryana Police Housing Complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 106 crore in the Bhondsi district. The Haryana Housing Complex was inaugurated by Union Home Minister. In this, 576 houses have been built on 18 acres.

Haryana Home Minister also emphasized on the Rail Coach Factory, inaugurated by Amit Shah, earlier in the event. "From the point of view of development, the Rail Coach Factory has also been inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah today in which the coaches of Vande Bharat train will be prepared," Anil Vij said.

"Similarly, Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor will be built along with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and stations will also be built on its way, which will also benefit the people of Haryana," he added. Apart from this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday kickstarted a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, Haryana to prepare an action plan for the implementation of the Centre's 'Vision 2047'.

The event, which will culminate on Friday, was attended by Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur and Tripura-- all having charge of Home Ministry in their respective states. Besides, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Nagaland; Governor of Rajasthan; Home Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana; Finance Minister of Jharkhand among others took part in the event which is organised with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Paanch Pran' announced in the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

