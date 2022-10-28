Left Menu

Ministers hold first meeting of Saudi-Pakistani steering committee

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discussed cooperation in the energy sector as they held the first meeting of the Saudi-Pakistani Steering Committee of the Economic Pillar, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said early on Friday.

"Prince Abdulaziz pointed to the cooperation in energy, under which many topics are currently being discussed, such as cooperation in the oil industry and supply, petrochemicals, electricity, renewable energy, industry, transport, and many other potential opportunities," SPA added.

